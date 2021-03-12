BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.07% of BGC Partners worth $88,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BGCP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 222,820 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 125,164 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,611,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,086,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 305,291 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

