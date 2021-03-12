BlackRock Inc. Buys 108,873 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,873 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.83% of Anika Therapeutics worth $101,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 101.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,349 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 768.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 131,783 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $47.47.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

