BlackRock Inc. Buys 4,787 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $96,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,893,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $358.07 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $362.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $353.68 and a 200-day moving average of $331.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

