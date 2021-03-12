BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 241,076 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.26% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $97,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $492.11 million for the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

