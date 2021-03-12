BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529,403 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.06% of Transocean worth $100,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33,607 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Barclays downgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.12.

Shares of RIG opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.81.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. Transocean’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.