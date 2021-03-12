BlackRock Inc. Has $100.40 Million Stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,131,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.45% of PetMed Express worth $100,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 145.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $35.42 on Thursday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

In related news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $460,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $2,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,369,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $3,644,300 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.