BlackRock Inc. Has $101.57 Million Stake in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,482,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 521,624 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.12% of Capstead Mortgage worth $101,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

CMO opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97. The firm has a market cap of $597.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

