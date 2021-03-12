BlackRock Inc. Has $98.35 Million Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,357,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,382 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.77% of Middlesex Water worth $98,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Middlesex Water by 45.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,898,000 after buying an additional 54,412 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 479.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.90. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. Analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.23%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.