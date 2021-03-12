BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,743 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.67% of Corsair Gaming worth $88,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRSR. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 809.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSR stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

