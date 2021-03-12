BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,440,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,768 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.32% of Translate Bio worth $100,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,336 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,839,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 326,084 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,084 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TBIO. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

