BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.25% of Vericel worth $101,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 17.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,325,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vericel by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vericel by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 598,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Vericel in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,747,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4,292,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCEL. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

