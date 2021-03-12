BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,148 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.72% of argenx worth $100,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARGX. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of argenx from $311.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.65.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $308.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -65.30 and a beta of 1.00. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.04.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). On average, research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

