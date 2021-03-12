BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,331,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.77% of The Aaron’s worth $101,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 393,692 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,708,000.

AAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $25.15.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

