BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,423,482 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,156,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.78% of ImmunoGen worth $97,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 56.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 98.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.