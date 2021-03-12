BlackRock Inc. Purchases 175,307 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,509,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,307 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.31% of PDF Solutions worth $97,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 633,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 154,227 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 106,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 24,128 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CJS Securities cut PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

PDFS stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.64 and a beta of 1.53.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

