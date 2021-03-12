BlackRock Inc. Purchases 598,431 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,431 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.10% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $97,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBA. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

KBA stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $53.32.

