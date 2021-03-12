BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,124,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.65% of Aegion worth $97,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEGN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 54,477 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 42,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

AEGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Aegion stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. Aegion Co. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

