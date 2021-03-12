BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,038,188 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 96,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.64% of Boston Private Financial worth $101,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,220,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.1% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,981,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 189,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 108,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,369,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 117,070 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

BPFH opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Boston Private Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.