BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.14% of SpartanNash worth $100,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 286.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 31.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.82. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

SPTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lowered SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.