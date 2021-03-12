BlackRock Inc. Sells 327,717 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,835,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 327,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.66% of WisdomTree Investments worth $100,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 48,216 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 347,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 658.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 96,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities increased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.37 million, a PE ratio of -55.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

