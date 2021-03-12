BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II news, Director Cynthia Egan purchased 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $58,256.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,685.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

