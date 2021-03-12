BLOC.MONEY Market Capitalization Achieves $70,714.60 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar. BLOC.MONEY has a market cap of $70,714.60 and $111.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOC.MONEY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00049465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.97 or 0.00650552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00065385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00026273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

BLOC.MONEY Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

