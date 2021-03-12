Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Hits $0.0310 on Major Exchanges

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Block-Logic token can now be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $710,341.59 and approximately $170.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000089 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000130 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Token Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.