Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) shot up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.55 and last traded at $28.48. 1,871,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,393,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

