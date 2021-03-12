Blox Market Capitalization Achieves $18.87 Million (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Blox has traded up 66.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Blox token can now be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blox has a market cap of $18.87 million and $2.59 million worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00049543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.90 or 0.00654202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00025709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Blox

Blox is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blox’s official website is www.bloxstaking.com

Blox Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

