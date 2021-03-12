Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.17

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 5281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOWFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

