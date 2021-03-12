Bob’s Repair Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $499,517.31 and $8,202.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bob’s Repair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00050515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00658136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00065295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

