Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Raises Dividend to GBX 13.40 Per Share

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) declared a dividend on Friday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 798 ($10.43) on Friday. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 378.40 ($4.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 802.50 ($10.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 723.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 690.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 656.36 ($8.58).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

