BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 87,895 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.06% of BOK Financial worth $99,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BOK Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOKF stock opened at $94.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on BOKF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.14.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

