BonFi Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. One BonFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BonFi has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. BonFi has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $1.40 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.43 or 0.00460116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00062307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00049628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00069041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.22 or 0.00548432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00078221 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi’s total supply is 981,249,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 tokens. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg

BonFi Token Trading

