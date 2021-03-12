Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,315 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 17,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 51,438 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 61,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

