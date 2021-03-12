BOX Token Reaches Market Cap of $2.74 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $473.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.53 or 0.00384752 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.