BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.96. 8,704,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,999,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of BP by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BP by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in BP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 37,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in BP by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BP by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

