BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.
NYSE:BP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.96. 8,704,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,999,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of BP by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BP by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in BP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 37,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in BP by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BP by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BP
BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
