Bradley O’Connor Sells 2,250,000 Shares of Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS) Stock

Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS) insider Bradley O’Connor sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.64), for a total value of A$2,025,000.00 ($1,446,428.57).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20.

About Cogstate

Cogstate Limited, a cognitive science company, provides computerized cognitive tests for clinical trials, academic research, healthcare, and brain health applications in Australia and internationally. The company's services include scientific consultancy, project management, data management, statistical analysis, and reporting.

