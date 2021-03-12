Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 28,426 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,443 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,426 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $58,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.64. 443,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,982,975. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average of $48.57. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

