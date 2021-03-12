Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 509,188 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,691,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 2.1% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $80,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 970,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,523,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $160.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.23. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.