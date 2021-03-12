Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $50,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,215,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $635.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.23.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

