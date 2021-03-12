Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Up 168.4% in February

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 168.4% from the February 11th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 378.5 days.

Shares of BNTGF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.82.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.