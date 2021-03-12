Brian Elton Purchases 636,491 Shares of Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) Stock

Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) insider Brian Elton bought 636,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,644.90 ($30,460.64).

Brian Elton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Brian Elton bought 244,736 shares of Veris stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,089.41 ($13,635.29).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,471.93.

Veris Limited provides surveying, professional and advisory, and geospatial services in Australia. The company's Veris Australia segment provides cadastral, civil and construction, and engineering surveying, as well as 3D spatial services, such as lidar, 3D laser scanning, ground penetrating radar, mobile laser scanning, and hydrographic surveys.

