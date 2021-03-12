Brian J. Wendling Buys 7,500 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LBRDA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.94. The stock had a trading volume of 126,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

