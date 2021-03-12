Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,139 shares during the quarter. Brigham Minerals makes up approximately 1.7% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Brigham Minerals worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 26.2% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 3,922,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,992,000 after purchasing an additional 813,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 642,152 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 162.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,383,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 856,637 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,254,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 661,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 318,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

MNRL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.69. 1,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,695. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a market cap of $890.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.00 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.42%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

