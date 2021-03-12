BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BSA remained flat at $$25.35 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $25.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

About BrightSphere Investment Group

There is no company description available for Brightsphere Investment Group Inc

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.