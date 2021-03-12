Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,043 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $32,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $61.11. 382,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,049,546. The stock has a market cap of $136.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

