British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 19.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 746,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,002,000 after buying an additional 120,827 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $237,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 21.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.01%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

