Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Short Interest Down 61.4% in February

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the February 11th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSN. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,570,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,600,000.

Shares of BSN remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. 9,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,627. Broadstone Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

