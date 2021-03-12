Brokerages Anticipate Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to post $26.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.80 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $23.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $117.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.01 million to $117.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $133.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MITK shares. TheStreet lowered Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

In related news, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 43,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $705,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,441.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $730,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,184 shares of company stock worth $2,156,304. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 136,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MITK stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $670.61 million, a P/E ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

