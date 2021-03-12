Brokerages Anticipate RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will announce sales of $163.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.60 million and the highest is $168.90 million. RPC reported sales of $243.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $717.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $809.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $859.21 million, with estimates ranging from $783.17 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

NYSE:RES opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. RPC has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $7.43.

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 350,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $2,369,500.00. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,500,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,606,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 895,000 shares of company stock worth $6,043,600 over the last three months. 73.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of RPC by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 888,499 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in RPC by 17.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,401,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 515,740 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management grew its stake in RPC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 426,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RPC by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 315,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in RPC by 41.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 302,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

