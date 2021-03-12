Brokerages Anticipate Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.53. Standard Motor Products posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of SMP stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 91.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 572.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

