Brokerages Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.38. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,392. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $56,219.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,060.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,088 shares of company stock worth $2,523,307. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after buying an additional 110,833 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

