Brokerages Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Post -$1.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will report earnings per share of ($1.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the lowest is ($1.33). Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to $33.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCT stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.86. 22,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,941. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 3.01.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.